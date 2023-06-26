LKLP hosts trauma training for courtroom professionals

By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Letcher Knott Leslie Perry (LKLP) Community Action is working to help those who work with different kinds of victims in the courtroom learn to navigate supporting their clients.

“In dealing with people who are suffering from trauma, it’s a whole different ball game and you have to be prepared,” said Cassandra Combs, AppalRED Legal Aid staff attorney. “Because a lot of the times you don’t know what they’re going through.”

The goal of this training is to teach courtroom professionals the mental health aspect of dealing with a client who has experienced trauma.

“This is their real life, this is a real trauma that they experienced and there’s no script, or no training to how to behave.” said Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Terrah Combs.

Combs said she plans to continue the trainings because she saw a need for it and wants to help the best she can.

