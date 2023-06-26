Largest Buc-ee’s in country opens in Sevierville

After years of anticipation, Buc-ee’s opens at the 407 exit in Sevierville.
Buc-ee's Sevierville
Buc-ee's Sevierville(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - The day has finally arrived. Buc-ee’s opened on Monday after years of anticipation.

The new travel center will feature 120 fuel stations, snacks (including the iconic brisket and beaver nuggets), award-winning restrooms and a carwash. This location is the closest to Knoxville and will be the largest in the country- at least for now.

Largest Buc-ee’s in country about to open in Sevierville

Previous Coverage: Buc-ee’s Sevierville opening date revealed

Buc-ee’s started the day early with a soft opening at 6 a.m. At 11 a.m., there was a grand opening to celebrate the occasion.

Long before opening day, officials were preparing for this day. Sevierville Police Department representatives told WVLT News that they had plans to help control business at the 407 exit.

Previous Coverage: Plans for increased traffic when Buc-ee’s opens

This is just the first of the businesses to open at “The 407 - Gateway to Adventure,” including a theme park.

Previous Coverage: ‘Smoky Gap’ entertainment and shopping district coming to Exit 407

“We really are excited about what it’s going to bring in terms of new things for people to see and do when they come to Sevierville. It’s going to open us up for people who are just passing through the area to stop and enjoy a little taste of what our town has to offer,” said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

Locals and the state are all on board with building the 408 interchange to help the 407 area.

Previous Coverage: New exit off I-40 in Sevierville approved by Gov. Lee

Federal funding for that has not come through yet.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

