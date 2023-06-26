‘I just need a place to live’: Apartment fire survivors have little time to find a permanent solution

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been more than two weeks since dozens of people lost their homes in a downtown Hazard apartment fire.

As of Monday, 12 families have five weeks left in campers in Perry County Park before they need to find a permanent housing solution.

Edith Baker, who lost her home in the apartment fire, said finding a place to live is much harder than just making a phone call.

“We have called and called about everything in Hazard,” Baker said. “You start worrying what’s next, where are we going to go, are we going to find housing.”

Other survivors, like Mary Morgan, have not been able to find any relief either that will accommodate their situation.

“Everywhere I have called they either want me to get rid of my dog or leave my grandkids outside,” Morgan said. “I was literally told by a landlord, the dog can come in the house, but the grandchildren have to stay outside.”

While help is desperately needed, Morgan assured she is looking for a home, not a handout.

“I don’t want anything free,” Morgan said. “I just need a place to live.”

Local community groups like Roscoe’s Daughter Inc. have helped the families in the campers meet their needs since day one.

“Initially, it was medical care,” said founder Kate Clemons. “Do you need medical assistance from the fire? Clothing sizes, hygiene products, animal needs.”

Fewer homes have been available since the July 2022 flood, making finding a permanent solution even harder.

“Even though we have five weeks remaining with the campers, we have to be proactive everyday in finding solutions because the housing crisis,” Clemons said. “There were no homes before the flood and the flood just completely crippled.”

If you have any information regarding available housing to rent or other ways to help, you can click here to access Kate Clemons’ Facebook page with the list of specific needs for the 12 families impacted by the fire.

