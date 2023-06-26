Hyden Mayor discusses summer plans to get community involved

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, several Eastern Kentucky counties have worked to revitalize their communities and boost community involvement.

The City of Hyden is one community aiming to create a more enjoyable place for the people who live there.

2023 brought several announcements for Hyden and Leslie County, including Hyden becoming a trail town and adding a new RV park.

“The RV park has had quite a few people come there and camp and take all of the beautiful trails up there,” said Hyden Mayor Carol Joseph.

Joseph said beyond bringing outsiders into the area, she and other county and city leaders are looking to host more events that will help foster community engagement.

“I never realized until I started doing it, how much people enjoy it, especially the things you do with their children,” she said. “When you do things with children, it’s when the whole family appreciates it and gets involved and they come out.”

Joseph said Leslie Countians should expect to see more live music, themed movie nights and arts and crafts opportunities for kids and their families.

“We’re getting ready to build a big snake. Everybody comes to town and brings a rock and paints it like a snake, and we’re gonna try to make it reach all the way through the park on one end, if we can,” Joseph said.

Through events like this, Joseph hopes kids throughout the county and surrounding areas can create memories that will cause them to come back to the area later on.

“I have to say, I’ve spent some of the happiest days of my life on main street and in the park,” she said. “It really makes me happy when kids enjoy things and other people too.”

The next event happening in Hyden is the 4th of July Free Concert in The Park on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

Musical guests include the Moron Brothers and The Dean Osborne Band.

Joseph added that the City of Hyden will soon be showcasing a new mural downtown on the Courthouse Annex building.

