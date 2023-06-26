Hazard author hosts youth Reader’s Theater

Nancy Allen hosts children's readers theater at the Challenger Center.
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard native Nancy Allen is using her platform as an author to promote reading.

“It’s important to find books that children like and want to read,” said Allen. “Letting a child pick out their own books is very important, libraries are very important to schools. They are the heart of the school in my opinion.”

Her 52nd book, Dear Vampire, will be used in this year’s Reader’s Theater for children at the Challenger Learning Center.

This is the third year that Allen has participated in this summer program using one of her own books.

Before becoming an author, Allen was a school librarian, which inspired her to write children’s books of her own.

“I was reading books to children during the day, writing books for them at night. I read so many books, hundreds and hundreds, thousands of books. So that gave me a good background on what is the essence of a picture book,” said Allen.

Allen plans to continue hosting the children’s readers theater at the Challenger Center next summer for the fourth year.

