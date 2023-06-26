Conference slate unveiled for Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky’s conference slate for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season has been announced.
Kentucky's conference slate for the 2023-24 men's basketball season has been announced.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s conference slate for the 2023-24 men’s basketball season has been announced.

The Cats will play home-and-away series with Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Missouri will also make trips to Rupp Arena.

On the road, Kentucky will face Auburn, LSU, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date.

Last season six conference teams played in the NCAA Tournament, with a nation-leading three teams advancing to the Sweet Sixteen.

