Community members remember Harlan Attorney Otis Doan Jr.

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Longtime Harlan attorney Otis Doan Jr. died suddenly on June 23rd at Harlan ARH.

Doan was a Harlan County native who practiced law in Harlan for the past 40 years.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in the county who doesn’t know the name Otis Doan,” said Judge Kent Hendrickson.

He graduated from University of Kentucky School of Law, with the current Harlan County Circuit Judge, Kent Hendrickson. Both men wanted to bring their skills to Harlan.

“When you’re from Harlan everyone comes back, ultimately everyone comes back,” said Judge Hendrickson. “I had no intention of practicing anywhere else but Harlan, and I think Otis had the same mindset.”

Judge Hendrickson says that Doan was a fixture in the community and will be missed by the people of Harlan County.

