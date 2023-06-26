Churches ‘want to be the hands and feet of Jesus’ during LoveLoud 2023

Student volunteers work at Christ Central in Pikeville.
Student volunteers work at Christ Central in Pikeville.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches from all around are partnering up in Pike County, turning up the volume by volunteering for a summer of service.

LoveLoud is back on the calendar for its eighth year, inviting churches to answer the call to serve.

“Been here many years and we’re going to continue on,” said Jason Johnson, Pike Association of Southern Baptists’ Association Mission Strategist. “So we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus.”

The annual project placed groups in places around the county on Monday, some working to wash cars, some operating a “free yard sale,” and some working to landscape or clean up schools in the county.

“It’s one thing to be in a church building where you’re learning about God’s Word, but then it’s a whole other thing to actually be doing what God says,” Johnson said. “And that’s what this is.”

“We’re cutting bushes, we’re planting flowers, and we’re just, we’re trying to make people happy,” said First Baptist Church of Pikeville volunteer Blaine Compton.

The mission goes beyond cleaning and cutting. Those involved say the metaphor comes with the free acts of service, which tie into the free salvation of Christ.

“We’re gonna find people that don’t exactly agree with what we have to say. You know, they’ll accept what we’re trying to do for them but they might not accept us trying to spread the Gospel as well,” said Gracie Brown, a volunteer from North Carolina. “But I think that it’s a super good opportunity to do so.”

The volunteers say it is a good time of fellowship and fun, but it also comes with a lot of work.

“I think it’s good to like remember that everybody’s different from you,” said Paisley Overcash, another volunteer from Central Baptist in North Carolina.

You can find more information about the program and its mission here.

