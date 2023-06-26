Bellevue renames Taylor Avenue ‘Taylor Swift Avenue’ ahead of concerts

BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - Taylor Avenue in Bellevue will be known as “Taylor Swift Avenue” the week of June 26.

The city will also change street signs to pink signs on Thursday, June 28 to celebrate Swift’s two concerts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati this weekend.

Swifties are invited to come to Bellevue before the concerts to avoid the crowds because Downtown Cincinnati is less than 2 miles away from the stadium.

In Vue, the Shop Bellevue business association will be handing out commemorative postcards Friday and Saturday.

[Swiftinnati: Find everything you need on Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati concerts]

Other businesses will have Swiftie-inspired food, drinks, and specials.

Swifties can enjoy drinking out of the BED (Bellevue Entertainment District) cup on Fairfield Avenue sidewalks, and crosswalks, and in participating Fairfield Avenue businesses.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.