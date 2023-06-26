Barbourville man arrested for criminal abuse of girlfriend and child

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and young child.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence complaint at a Barbourville home on Wednesday, and after an investigation found that Scott McVey, 38, of Barbourville, had assaulted his girlfriend and their child.

McVey was charged with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree criminal abuse of a child, in addition to two charges of terroristic threatening.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and the girlfriend and child were taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment.

