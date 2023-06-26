Barbourville man arrested for criminal abuse of girlfriend and child

A Barbourville man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and...
A Barbourville man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly assaulted his girlfriend and young child.(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend and young child.

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence complaint at a Barbourville home on Wednesday, and after an investigation found that Scott McVey, 38, of Barbourville, had assaulted his girlfriend and their child.

McVey was charged with first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree criminal abuse of a child, in addition to two charges of terroristic threatening.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and the girlfriend and child were taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

otis doan jr
Longtime Harlan county attorney dead at 67
We have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day for Sunday, June 25, 2023
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm chances spike late tonight
Declan McCoy was just seven years old
Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight
Community members of Pike County gathered at Lucas and Sons Funeral Home Saturday and Sunday to...
Community gathers to remember Pike County boy who died after battle with cancer
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Man charged with trying to kill woman, unborn child in Bell County

Latest News

Floyd Central High School senior, Todd Prater, began “Operation Drago’s Comfort” as a part of...
High schooler buys teddy bears for sheriff’s department
Natasha Brewster
Missing Virginia woman found dead
HAZARD FIRE HOUSING CRISIS
‘I just need a place to live’: Apartment fire survivors have little time to find a permanent solution
Ralph Frasure, William Petry, and Jacob Chaffins (seen on the bottom row) were all killed in...
Prestonsburg officials honor fallen officers with vigil