Back to spotty showers and storms

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Last night’s severe weather is long gone, but we continue to watch the potential for some spotty showers and thunderstorms as we work through the first half of June’s final week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Continuing to watch scattered showers and downpours drift through the region during the evening hours. Those will continue to diminish as we head into the overnight hours. We’ll still be a bit on the muggy side though, with lows only falling into the middle 60s as patchy fog develops throughout the region.

Scattered showers and storms aren’t quite finished with us yet, though, as one final boundary is poised to move through the region on Tuesday. That will bubble up some more garden variety showers and thunderstorms as highs make it into the middle 70s for Tuesday afternoon. Showers start to diminish overnight as we fall back into the lower 60s.

Midweek and Beyond

Drier and warmer weather features prominently throughout eh back half of the work week as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region. I cannot rule out some pop-up showers at any point, but much more sunshine looks to be on the way as we head through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday afternoons. Highs stay reasonable, near 80° on Wednesday, but we’re back to the heat and humidity on Thursday and Friday as highs make a run for the middle and upper 80s.

We’ll keep the middle and upper 80s going as we head toward the weekend with some spotty showers and storms working their way back in for Saturday and Sunday, but models are having a few issues at that point, so best to just leave it at that.

