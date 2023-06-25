UK football player Dekel Crowdus arrested Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky wide receiver Dekel Crowdus was arrested by UK Police on Sunday morning.

The Lexington native was charged with a DUI, careless driving, and possession of marijuana.

The 20-year-old redshirt sophomore out of Frederick Douglass High School finished last season with four receptions for 82 yards with Kentucky.

Against Mississippi State Crowdus flashed his potential, hauling in a 50-yard reception.

Crowdus was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center before being released.

Susan Lax of UK football stated that the program is “aware of the situation,” and is “dealing with it internally,” according to WKYT.

We will provide updates as the story develops.

