Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight

Declan McCoy was just seven years old
Declan McCoy was just seven years old
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A little boy whose fight against a rare form of cancer brought a community together in prayer has died.

Declan McCoy died Thursday after a fight with Rhabdomyosarcoma. He was just seven years old.

Visitation for Declan continues Sunday at Lucas and Son Funeral Home, and his funeral will be Monday at 1:00 p.m.

You can read his obituary here.

