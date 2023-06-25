Man charged with trying to kill woman, unborn child in Bell County

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is facing serious charges following a domestic violence incident in Bell County.

It happened Saturday night at a home on Old Cross Road just outside Pineville.

When deputies arrived at the home, a woman living there told them the suspect, Donald Shaver Jr, 55, of Middlesboro, had put his hand around her throat and pushed her backward out of a chair.

She said when the chair hit the ground, she hit her head and said Shaver tried to strangle her. She also told the deputies she was able to break free and get up, but when she did, the suspect swung an ax at her stomach while she was pregnant with their unborn child.

Shaver was found sitting on the back of a pickup truck outside and police believe he was intoxicated during the incident.

He was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center. Shaver is charged with attempted murder, attempted fetal homicide, assault, strangulation and public intoxication.

