Four-year-old drowns during family gathering
Four-year-old drowns during family gathering(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy and Matt Lackritz
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A young child lost their life on Saturday after reports of an accidental drowning at Chief Logan Lodge, according to West Virginia State Police.

Sgt. Jamie Harris with WVSP said by the time emergency crews arrived on scene, it was too late.

“Resuscitation efforts were made,” he said. “The child was subsequently transported by EMS personnel to Logan Regional Medical Center. However, all efforts to revive the child and to bring her back were unsuccessful.”

Troopers say the 4-year-old victim was found unresponsive and unconscious in the water during a family gathering.

Those staying at the lodge, like Nikesha Moore, said this is a terrible tragedy and are keeping the family in their thoughts.

“We are sending you our condolences and our prayers. We are thinking of you,” she said.

An autopsy will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston, WV.

The incident remains under investigation by the West Virginia State Police.

