‘Forget Me Not’ event held in Pikeville to support Alzheimer’s Association

Forget Me Not
Forget Me Not(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - June is the Alzheimer’s Association’s Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month and folks in Pikeville gathered at the city park to support the cause.

“Forget Me Not” was an event held in Pikeville to raise awareness about the debilitating disease and the effects it has on individuals and families alike.

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday

“Alzheimer’s is one of those diseases that, it’s scary, people don’t like talking about it,” said event organizer Alli King. “I feel like a lot of people kind of sweep it under the rug when they hear it, and you don’t know how many resources are really out there until you start doing something like this.”

King and her cousin were inspired to organize the event after their grandmother was diagnosed and later died due to the disease.

“She went from being this strong-willed, churchwoman, she wasn’t able to go to church, she wasn’t able to sing like she did, and she wasn’t able to do anything,” said King, “and it got to the point that she didn’t even know us.”

With music, food, a silent auction, and much more, it gives families a place to come together for some light-hearted fun, while also fellowshipping with other families who have been through similar experiences.

“It gives family members a place to get together and lean on each other because they had this in common,” said Bluegrass Care Navigators provider liaison Alison Casebolt. “It’s really nice to be able to speak with others that have gone through what you’ve gone through with a family member and have that shoulder to lean on.”

The event also gave families an opportunity to remember their loved ones with a candlelight service.

“I think it’s a wonderful outlet for families that are looking to honor their loved one and to remember them, that’s what this night is all about,” said Casebolt.

King added that she hopes the event becomes an annual celebration of folks’ fallen loved one and hopes it is even bigger next year.

