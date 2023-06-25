FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storm chances spike late tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day as we head into tonight as we watch a complex of storms try to push into the region from the west during the overnight hours. As it moves through, all modes of severe weather look possible overnight.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to follow the development of strong thunderstorms well out to the west of the region this afternoon. Thanks to sunshine out there now and high pressure scooting east, we have plenty of warmth and moisture to fuel storms as the frontal boundary draws closer. This will mean the possibility for those strong to severe storms moving into the region during the late evening and overnight hours. These storms will have damaging straight-line winds as a main threat, along with heavy rain. There is a secondary threat of large hail or an isolated tornado or two. Much of the western half of the area has been placed in a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather, with most everyone else in a Level 2 Slight Risk. Overall, the greatest risk for severe weather will be off to our north and west.

Afternoon-issued Severe Storm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center. Valid Sunday, June 25, 2023 (WYMT First Alert Weather)

Since these storms will be hitting at night, make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and ways to be woken up if severe weather bears down on your location. We recommend downloading the WYMT First Alert Weather app which can send you a notification if your location comes under a warning. We also recommend making sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio and that it has fresh batteries so that you can be alerted in case internet or cell service goes down and even if your power goes out.

These storms look to finally move east by Monday morning but clouds and showers continue through the day with highs getting up into the middle 80s. Chances start to diminish into the evening and overnight hours tomorrow night as lows fall back into the middle 60s.

Toward Midweek and Beyond

Our cold front will finally sweep through the region through the day on Tuesday, sparking off more afternoon garden variety downpours. Highs only make it into the middle 70s as slightly cooler and drier air moves into the region. We’ll keep the dry weather around for a little bit as we head through the middle and later parts of the week, with more plentiful sunshine Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and only the smallest chance for a stray afternoon downpour through the second half of the week.

Temperatures stay near 80° on Wednesday, but we give in to a more summerlike temperature pattern as June comes to an end on Thursday and Friday with highs making a run back toward average into the middle and even upper 80s at times. Overnight lows fall back into the middle and upper 60s as our airmass gets muggier as well.

