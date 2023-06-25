FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather possible tonight

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We cannot encourage you enough to have multiple ways to get weather warnings later tonight across the region as a powerful storm system works its way toward us.

The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook did not change from the one released early Sunday morning. The next update will be around 12:30.

There were no changes to the early Sunday morning update from the SPC. The entire region...
There were no changes to the early Sunday morning update from the SPC. The entire region remains under a risk for severe weather Sunday night into early Monday morning.(WYMT Weather)

Most of the region is still under a level 2 or 3 risk for severe weather this evening and into the overnight hours.

There were no changes to the threat levels in the 9 a.m. SPC update for our area. All modes of...
There were no changes to the threat levels in the 9 a.m. SPC update for our area. All modes of severe weather are possible, but the main threats are damaging wind and large hail.(WYMT Weather)

As we have said, the main threats will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and the chance for large hail. However, we cannot rule out an isolated brief spinup tornado or two and some very heavy rain.

Keep in mind that these storms have NOT formed yet and will likely not do so until this afternoon. Any rain or storms we get this morning should have limited to no impact on our threat this evening.

This situation is still very fluid, so keep that in mind when you read the possible timings the worst of the storms could arrive in your area later tonight.

I-75 Corridor/Lake Cumberland: 8-10 p.m.

Cumberland Valley/East Tennessee: 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Kentucky River: 12 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Big Sandy/Virginia/West Virginia: 1 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Again, remember, all of the times above are approximate and the storms could roll in earlier or later.

Temperatures will heat up close to 90 this afternoon, so if you have any outdoor plans, make sure you take your heat precautions.

We will have the very latest information as soon as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

otis doan jr
Longtime Harlan county attorney dead at 67
Tirah Bunch was arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a shooting at a Barbourville...
Arrest made after Barbourville shooting
Declan McCoy was just seven years old
Pike County boy dies after brave cancer fight
SPC Day 2 Severe Thunderstorm Outlook issued 1:45pm Saturday, June 24, 2023. Valid Sunday, June...
Strong to severe storms loom for Sunday night
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Oscar Tshiebwe signs two-way deal with Indiana Pacers

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather NOW - Morning Forecast Update - June 25, 2023
WYMT First Alert Weather NOW - Evening Forecast Update - June 24, 2023
SPC Day 2 Severe Thunderstorm Outlook issued 1:45pm Saturday, June 24, 2023. Valid Sunday, June...
Strong to severe storms loom for Sunday night
The early Saturday morning update from the SPC did not change from Friday morning. About half...
Scattered storms today, severe weather chances ramp up on Sunday