FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: All modes of severe weather possible tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We cannot encourage you enough to have multiple ways to get weather warnings later tonight across the region as a powerful storm system works its way toward us.

The latest Storm Prediction Center outlook did not change from the one released early Sunday morning. The next update will be around 12:30.

There were no changes to the early Sunday morning update from the SPC. The entire region remains under a risk for severe weather Sunday night into early Monday morning. (WYMT Weather)

Most of the region is still under a level 2 or 3 risk for severe weather this evening and into the overnight hours.

There were no changes to the threat levels in the 9 a.m. SPC update for our area. All modes of severe weather are possible, but the main threats are damaging wind and large hail. (WYMT Weather)

As we have said, the main threats will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and the chance for large hail. However, we cannot rule out an isolated brief spinup tornado or two and some very heavy rain.

Keep in mind that these storms have NOT formed yet and will likely not do so until this afternoon. Any rain or storms we get this morning should have limited to no impact on our threat this evening.

This situation is still very fluid, so keep that in mind when you read the possible timings the worst of the storms could arrive in your area later tonight.

I-75 Corridor/Lake Cumberland: 8-10 p.m.

Cumberland Valley/East Tennessee: 10 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Kentucky River: 12 a.m. - 2 a.m.

Big Sandy/Virginia/West Virginia: 1 a.m. - 3 a.m.

Again, remember, all of the times above are approximate and the storms could roll in earlier or later.

Temperatures will heat up close to 90 this afternoon, so if you have any outdoor plans, make sure you take your heat precautions.

We will have the very latest information as soon as it comes in.

