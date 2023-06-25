EKY flood survivor receives community help moving into new apartment

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Last year’s flood claimed the homes of many Eastern Kentuckians, including one Letcher County teen who was living on her own after the death of her dad earlier that year.

“It was just me, and it was hard coming home and paying the bills and him not being there, but his stuff was everywhere, and I didn’t feel like I had the right to move it because it was his stuff, so I kind of just lived around our life, but he wasn’t there anymore,” said Letcher County native Madison Hall.

Hall was only 18 when her dad died of liver cirrhosis, and without other family members to help, Hall had to teach herself how to manage the home and finances.

“It definitely was hard and it was a struggle, but then the flood did hit, and that was even harder and even scarier,” Hall said.

The home where Hall had lived with her dad was completely destroyed, which prompted her to eventually purchase a camper with her own money.

“I was able to have a sort of nice life but then the winter came, and that caused the mold, and there was an unbelievable amount of mold,” she said.

Hall managed to live with mold and cold showers in her camper, but through the generosity of people from her church, she managed to move into an apartment and get it furnished.

“I really never asked for help because I don’t know how to ask for help and then I feel bad for it, but they just willingly jumped into my life and that’s why I think they’re straight from God because they jumped in not even knowing me,” Hall said.

Hall’s friend and fellow church member Sara Turner was the one to share Hall’s story on Facebook that gained community support.

“To think for a second, she’s went through it alone, like, if something were to happen to me, I would hope people would step forward and do that for my son and I know that other people would feel the same way, so it doesn’t surprise me coming from not just this county, but Kentucky,” Turner said. “We’ve all got good hearts in Kentucky.”

Hall said she is grateful for the chance to now live instead of survive.

“I am so unbelievably thankful,” Hall added. “I would not be able to be where I am without them and God for sure.”

The building in Whitesburg Hall is living in was also destroyed in the flood, so volunteers are needed to help reconstruct the laundry area so the tenants can wash their clothes within the building.

If you are interested in learning more about Hall’s story and finding ways you can help hall, Turner said you can contact her via Facebook.

