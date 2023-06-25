Community members participate in ‘Pay what you can’ brunch at Harlan restaurant

Harlan County Beer Company "Hard Pressed Benny" dish.
Harlan County Beer Company "Hard Pressed Benny" dish.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Beer Company staff have added a unique twist to downtown Harlan since opening the restaurant’s doors.

Even though they are typically closed on Sundays, restaurant management decided to reopen their doors for a special occasion.

“It was just an easier day to get everyone in, get people out during certain hours,” said Harlan County Beer Company Floor Manager Robyn Stevens.

Sunday, June 25, marked their second “Pay what you can” brunch, where customers can eat whatever items are on the menu at any price, or no cost at all.

If they do pay pay, the money goes to the Cranks’ Food Bank.

“The last one we did, I had served for it, and whenever I was getting people’s orders and things like that, they were like, ‘So, I can just order anything?’ and I was like, ‘Yes!’ It’s really just anything off the menu that we provide is available to them. There’s no cost to any of it,” said Robyn Stevens.

Even without a price on the menu, Harlan County Beer Company kitchen staff still worked to present unique dishes.

“On a regular basis, we actually have a burger of the month and special of the week. So, we think that, with a brunch that is catering to people who don’t usually get to be here, we might as well spice it up for when they do get to come here,” said Head of the Kitchen Zachary Gibson.

The restaurant will also be hosting a “brewhouse brunch” on Saturday, July 1, which staff say will include items that customers can only buy then.

