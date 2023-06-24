Thousands celebrate at Lexington Pride Festival

Lexington's annual Pride Festival was held at Central Bank Center.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s annual Pride Festival was held at Central Bank Center.

The event is typically outside, but it was moved indoors.

It didn’t stop thousands of Kentuckians from coming to celebrate the day.

Vendors were set up inside the facility offering information and resources.

There was live music, food, and entertainment for people of all ages.

The event is meant to bring awareness to the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re not going to be quiet about who we are. I’m not going to hide who I am anymore. I’m allowed to be who I am. I’m a human being. I’m allowed to be on this planet just like everyone else,” CJ Dillow, an attendee from Moorehead said.

Many people at the event said it has been a long year, with a legislative session that included anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Rob Capley said this marks his 15th year attending pride.

“We’re going to be loud, and we’re going to be proud. We are going to enjoy our time. Some people will like that and some people won’t, but the thing is, we can’t care what every single person thinks. We have to care what we think,” Capley said.

