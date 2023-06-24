‘Summer in the Park’ gives kids a chance to show off talents

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - “Summer in the Park” is underway at Bobby Davis Park in Hazard, with all kinds of activities planned.

Vendors are lined up with art and food, primarily showing off the talents of kids in the area.

Visual Arts Coordinator Kelly Sizemore said staff try to gear Summer in the Park to kids who are hoping to show off what they are passionate about.

”It’s geared towards showing the kids. Exposing them to arts, culture and things like that. It’s a good place to get out, maybe have your first go at going to an art show,” said Kelly Sizemore.

The Little Theater of Hazard will be presenting “Holka Polka: A Fairy Tale Mystery” at 7 p.m. at the park.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.