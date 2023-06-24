Strong to severe storms loom for Sunday night

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to see a brief lull in the stormy activity as we’ve gone through this Saturday. That lull will continue to for now, but our attention has turned to a late evening severe weather threat for Sunday, that’s why we have declared a WYMT First Alert Weather Day.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Shower chances continue to slowly diminish as we head through the remainder of the overnight hours as we lose the daytime heating around the area. However, we do look to stay rather muggy as we head through the nighttime hours, with lows only settling into the middle 60s.

We do finally see some relief as we head through the day on Sunday as we sit in between two systems. That will not only allow mostly dry weather throughout the region, but also allow temperatures to soar up into the middle and upper 80s for daytime highs. However, as we head into the overnight, we need to keep an eye out on the west as we see strong storms develop and move into the region during the overnight.

Some storms could contain damaging winds and heavy rain, with secondary threats of large hail and an isolated tornado, especially along and west of Interstate 75. The Level 3 Enhanced Risk is in place for our western counties with most everyone else in the Level 2 Slight Risk.

WYMT First Alert Weather Day declared as we head into the day on Sunday (WYMT First Alert Weather)

New Work Week and Beyond

Scattered showers and storms linger throughout the day on Monday. I can’t rule out that some of these storms could also have gusty winds and heavy rain with them, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Before they arrive, we’re back into the middle 80s for a daytime high. We’ll drop the storm chances as we head overnight with lows back into the lower 60s.

The front knocks us back below average for a good chunk of the new week. Highs stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s through the middle of the week. Outside of some afternoon garden variety pop-up storms on Tuesday afternoon, our pattern looks to take at least a briefly drier turn with high pressure building in for midweek and beyond.

