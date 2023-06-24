Scattered storms today, severe weather chances ramp up on Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While scattered showers and storms will be the case to start the weekend, it looks like those storms will increase in coverage and strength as we head into Sunday, especially into the evening hours.

After a somewhat dreary Saturday morning, the sunshine should make a brief return as we head into the afternoon hours. That will take our temperature up to around or just above the 80-degree mark. Lows tonight will drop back into the mid-60s and some fog is possible late.

The first half of Sunday could feature some scattered showers early in the day, but once those skies clear out in the afternoon, that’s when the chances for storms pick up. It will be a warm day to wrap up the first full weekend of summer, with highs approaching the 90-degree mark for some. That, along with sunny skies, will only help fuel storm development for later that evening.

The threat level from the early Saturday morning Storm Prediction Center update did not change, so about half of the region is still under a level 2 slight risk for severe weather Sunday night.

As of right now, the latest model data brings the storms into our region from west to east between 9 p.m. Sunday and 2 a.m. Monday. The main threats will be damaging wind and large hail, but all modes of severe weather, including isolated tornadoes, are possible in the western counties.

Here is a breakdown of Sunday's severe threats. As of now, it looks like our biggest threats will be damaging winds and hail, but isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out. (WYMT Weather)

The next SPC update is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Stay tuned.

