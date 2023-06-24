Reds rookie makes history as Major League-best win streak continues

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WYMT) - The red-hot Cincinnati Reds downed the Atlanta Braves 11-10 in an instant baseball classic Friday night.

It’s the Reds’ 12th consecutive win, their longest such streak since 1957.

Rookie infielder Elly De La Cruz had an historic night becoming the youngest Major League Baseball player to hit for the cycle in 51 years.

A 6th inning triple made De La Cruz the first Red to hit for the cycle since 1989, when Eric Davis did, also wearing the number 44.

First baseman Joey Votto also had a big night, hitting two home runs, tallying his 19th multi-home run game.

The Rally Reds had to do just that, falling behind 5-0 after in the first inning, to win 11-10.

This win marks the 27th time Cincinnati has come from behind this season, a league best.

Cincinnati sits at 41-35, six games above .500 and 1.5 games ahead of the second place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central Division. The Braves fell to 48-27, but remaining in firm control of the National League East Division, six games ahead of the second place Miami Marlins.

The Reds will be back in action tomorrow in front of another sold out crowd versus the Braves, first pitch set is for 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.