‘Kiss the Goat’ race brings participants together for unique trail experience

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Trail hikers from many different places in and out of the region gathered at Perry County Park, where a trail system has become a community staple.

“Yeah, these trails, I sometimes describe them as a living thing to people, because they’re constantly in motion, constant changing, improving,” said David Logsdon with Pathfinders of Perry County.

The second annual “Kiss the Goat” race added some creativity to the trails. Participants ran up and down the mountain while interacting with goats during and after.

“There’s a trail out there you use called the ‘Bennygoat,’ and like, so, goat got trickled in that way, and I was like, ‘What if you kiss the goat?,’ and then I was like, ‘Well, we can definitely get goats there,’ and I was like, ‘Alright, it’s definitely gonna be Kiss the Goat then,’” said Josh Patton with Rocketpower Brand Co., which organized the race.

Adding goats to an already scenic trail system makes for a race unlike any other.

“It’s an uphill race for the first point, and it’s not a standard distance. It’s not a 5K. It’s a little longer than that, but just having the goat there and having the chance to like blow a kiss to the goat or wave to the goat on your way through, and just really unique finisher medals. I just can’t say that I’ve ever seen anything like this,” David Logsdon said.

The Bluegrass Mountain Cup bike race will also be taking place at Perry County Park on Sunday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.