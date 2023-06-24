‘I don’t want to wait’: Community members seeking homeless resource center

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A plan for a homeless shelter resource center in Perry County is coming closer to taking shape.

The Freedom House board of directors hosted a meeting on June 15 to inform the public of their protocol and their goals for the people they wish to serve.

“We’re there to give you a hand up not a handout,” Executive Director Dale Hanlon said.

It is a faith-based center with goals to feed, clothe and provide shelter and educational opportunities for everyone struggling with homelessness and addiction.

The protocols of the resource center include zero tolerance policies towards things such as theft, possession of drugs or alcohol, or threats of violence.

There are also chores for the residents as well.

“This is a working house,” Hanlon said. “You’re not just going to stay in bed and watch TV all night.”

A house that is opening its doors to people in need that want to help themselves.

“You come to us and we are going to tell you ‘Bub... we love you and God loves you more’,” Hanlon said.

Vicco Church of God Pastor, Randy Johnson, said this project is crucial for the community.

“There is a need for people in this area who are addicted, who don’t have a home, they need shelter,” Johnson said.

Johnson has been on the area for less than a year and has encountered numerous people who need help.

He said he is hopeful the project will quickly get people the care they need.

“I don’t want to wait,” Johnson said. “How many more people become addicted? How many more people become homeless in the next three months? If we can do something now, lets do something now and just not wait.”

Johnson has talked with Hanlon and said he is encouraged and promised to help in any way he can.

Hanlon said the project has the heart, the people and the protocol but the only thing missing is a place for it all.

