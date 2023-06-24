Arrest made after Barbourville shooting

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Barbourville woman was arrested Friday, accused of shooting a woman at a convenience store.

Officers with the Barbourville Police Department were dispatched to the Heidrick One Stop just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday on a call about shots fired. While they were on the way, officers were passed by a white truck driving fast away from the scene. Officers followed it to Barbourville ARH where they learned a woman had been shot.

After investigating, officers learned that the suspect in the shooting was driving a gray Chevrolet Impala and followed the truck into the gas station. A woman got out of the Impala and started arguing with the victim, pulling out a gun. As the victim tried to leave the scene, the suspect followed her on foot and shot through the woman’s front windshield before leaving the scene.

Officers canvassed the area around S KY-11 Friday afternoon when they found a car matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle. Officers pulled over the driver and arrested 29-year-old Tirah Bunch of Barbourville on charges of first degree assault.

Bunch was taken to the Knox County Detention Center. The name and condition of the victim have not been released.

