Annual ‘Duck Derby’ held in Lexington to benefit children across Kentucky

The event featured live music and life-sized duck pals to visit, all while raising money for...

By Alexa Minton
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Kiwanis hosted their 3rd annual Duck Derby, inviting fans of the beloved squeaky toy to Lexington Green to cheer on rubber ducks across the pond.



“The money we raise is all going to kids here in the Bluegrass,” said Roy Bohon, Kiwanis Club President. “It’s a great event. It’s a lot of work, but its super fun.”

The club says that the proceeds from the event return directly to help children across the Bluegrass. Donations are being sent to school snack-pack programs, local scholarships, and even to help build accessible playground equipment - all with the hope of helping those in need.

“The first two years, we adopted 7,000 ducks each year...and we made over $30,000 each year for the kids,” said Roy Bohon. “Anybody who wants to get involved, just look us up on the internet...that’s probably the easiest way. There will be phone numbers and other emails you can contact.”

For more information about ways to help the Kiwanis Club, visit their Facebook page.

