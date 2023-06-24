6th Annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic held in Lexington

Trinity’s track & field career was cut short when she was shot and killed at a Lexington restaurant in 2016. She was 15 years old at the time.(wkyt)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trinity Gay was 15 years old and a budding track star when she lost her life to gun violence.

Many people say that she was born to run. She was the daughter of two-time Olympian Tyson Gay, as well as an All-American athlete who made her own records on the track.

“The fact that she took after me and wanted to run, it was truly a blessing,” said Tyson Gay.

But Trinity’s track & field career was cut short when she was shot and killed at a Lexington restaurant in 2016. She was 15 years old at the time.

“Trinity just had a bright personality,” said Tyson. “She was a very fun, loving girl. Wouldn’t hurt a fly. I just loved her so much.”

Now, other young athletes are following in her footsteps and honoring her legacy at the 6th Annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic.

“It means a lot to me. I love to see kids coming out and just running,” said Tyson.

The meet is hosted by The Lexington Stryders, a track club that Trinity’s mother is a part of. The club helps young athletes get involved in track & field to form positive sports habits that can be carried on throughout life.

“Having this every year not only helps us to have a track meet in general, but to honor Trinity and remember her apart from the tragedy that happened,” said Shevan Threats, Assistant Coach for The Lexington Stryders Club.

The club is a nonprofit, so events like the Trinity Gay Classic will help them fund their efforts to benefit Lexington youth through track & field.

All proceeds of the event will go to The Lexington Stryders Club team operations and athletes.

