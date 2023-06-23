‘We can really begin to turn the tide of substance abuse around’: EKY organization receives grant to increase substance abuse treatment.

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, the Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation received $887,152 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human services to make substance use treatment more accessible in rural areas.

The grant is in partnership with the University of Louisville’s Trager Institute and will be awarded during a five year period.

MCHC Substance Use Coordinator Dr. Sydney Cox said there is a growing concern surrounding substance abuse in the area.

“One of the things that we have noticed in providing substance abuse treatment in this area is that there are several barriers that prevent people from being able to access treatment and maintain treatment. So, that could be financial barriers, travel barriers,” she said.

Which is why she said they plan to increase the number of addiction certified treatment providers within the region, adding four every year.

“That is going to be 20 providers over the course of five years, so that is going to be a huge increase in therapy domains, prescribing domains, all disciplines that have to do with substance abuse treatment,” she said.

Cox said keeping people in the area is also something she plans to do, so people do not have to travel elsewhere for treatment.

“If we could keep it contained and get everything they need in one stop, that is going to help reduce the amount of substance abuse we have in that area because, it is going to give people that hope like, ‘I could go here, I can go to MCHC and my provider that treats me for my cold or my allergies can also treat my substance abuse or my child’s substance abuse or my parents substance abuse disorder,” she explained.

She said she hopes this will help address different barriers seen in the community.

“By doing this program and increasing the number of providers that are educated specifically in substance abuse treatment, we are just going to take that progress a step further and be able to reduce that stigma even more, hopefully eliminate it at some point so that we can really begin to turn the tide of substance abuse around in the entire region,” she said.

Cox said this will help reach more people that need help.

“Often times, primary care settings in rural communities are the first and only stop for patients when they are pursuing healthcare, so we recognize that if we could have more providers, who are specifically trained in that area, that we could reach more people at a quicker rate and provide more services to a greater number of patients in our service area,” she explained.

She said staff will learn at UofL before training back at MCHC.

