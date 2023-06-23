Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1 in the 2023 NBA draft

Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft
Victor Wembanyama, NBA #1 Draft(Thomas S / Wikimedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, NY. (WYMT) - Victor Wembanyama was selected with the first pick in the NBA draft by the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

The French native is a 7′5″ center with the versatility of a guard and has drawn comparisons to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant.

Wembanyama averaged 21.6 PPG, 10.6 REB, and 3 BPG in Frances LNB Pro A’s league, all of which where league high’s.

The Spurs finished last season 22-60 and haven’t made the playoffs since the 2018-2019 season.

