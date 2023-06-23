Vaccines still recommended as COVID numbers drop

FILE - Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says while COVID may not be dominating the...
FILE - Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness says while COVID may not be dominating the headlines like it used to, it is still out there and still infecting people. They say COVID vaccines are still a great idea.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By David Mattingly
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Social distancing, mandatory masks and compulsive handwashing seem to have quietly become a thing of the past. But doctors say COVID vaccines are still a great idea.

“They protect people from the most severe outcomes, including hospitalization and death,” Dr. Kris Bryant, Associate Medical Director for Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness said. “It may be that ultimately will get to a spot with COVID-19 vaccine where there will be an updated vaccine each fall.”

Bryant doctors say COVID vaccines are still a great idea.People who are 65 and older should get an extra updated vaccine if it has been at least four months since their last shot.

The CDC now publishes a road map to being fully vaccinated. It breaks down recommendations based on age, how many shots you already have and from which manufacturer. But one thing that hasn’t changed, the rules are still different for the immunocompromised.

“Vaccine is a good way to protect people who are immunocompromised,” Bryant said. “And there are specific vaccine recommendations for people who have immunocompromising conditions.”

COVID may not be dominating the headlines like it used to, but it is still out there, still infecting people. Louisville Metro wastewater testing at the end of May revealed the virus is at its lowest level of the past year. There is also a chart that compares the COVID levels in blue, to the plummeting number of hospitalized COVID patients in orange.

“The great news is, I think our community and our hospital has seen a much-decreased level of COVID, which is great,” Dr. Kenneth Anderson, Baptist Health Louisville Chief Medical Officer said. “For the first time since March 18, 2020, we went two days without a COVID patient in our hospital.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances
A Pike County woman was arrested by Kentucky State Police on drug charges.
Pike County woman arrested by KSP on drug charges

Latest News

Deputies searching for Buncombe County suspects wanted for fraud
State health leaders came before legislators on Friday to discuss the end of the federal...
Kentucky health leaders, lawmakers discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 emergency
Colchester students get sobering lesson
The COVID national emergency is over, and now health departments are back to more normal,...
Ky. health departments returning to pre-pandemic operations
SDF
Venezuelan woman pleads guilty in Vermont case of child sex abuse video