USDA investigates SNAP fraud at T&K Grocery

The USDA and OIG received complaints that the store allowed customers to use SNAP benefits to make ineligible purchases.(United States District Court for the Southern District of W.Va.)
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KERMIT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A local grocery store is under investigation by the United States Department of Agriculture for alleged SNAP fraud, according to documents unsealed by the United States District Court this afternoon.

T&K Grocery is a convenience store with a restaurant, gas station, and self-serve car wash along Marrowbone Creek Road in Kermit, W.Va.

The documents state that T&K Grocery allowed customers to purchase beer, cigarettes, and THC gummies using benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as food stamps.

The documents also state that the retailers allowed customers to exchange their SNAP benefits for cash. The West Virginia Office of the Inspector General received complaints that some customers were using SNAP benefits to pay rent at the store, as well.

The documents say in May 2021, investigators with the West Virginia Office of the Inspector General received a complaint that T&K was keeping cigarettes with a Kentucky tax stamp under the register to sell to those using SNAP benefits at a discounted rate.

From February 2021 to April 2023, T&K redeemed approximately $1,547,194 in SNAP benefits, according to the documents.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

