Scattered showers and storms linger into the first weekend of summer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures are finally moving in the right direction as we get deeper into the warmest season of the year, but they will still stay below average for a couple of more days.

Today and Tonight

Some fog will greet you as you step out the door this morning, so give yourself plenty of time to get where you are heading early. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and only climb into the mid-70s this afternoon. I do think we could see some peeks of sunshine today, but scattered chances for showers and storms will linger through this Friday.

Tonight, chances for rain should wrap up pretty early with some fog coming back into play late. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Weekend Forecast

It is shaping up to be a hot weekend for the first one of the summer season. Widely scattered rain chances hang around for Saturday and that should let our temperatures get back closer to the 80-degree mark. For reference, our average high right now is 84, so we’re getting closer.

Sunday looks mainly dry during the daytime hours, but some scattered showers and storms will return overnight. Highs could climb close to the 90-degree mark for some, so make sure you take your heat precautions, including staying hydrated and using sunscreen if you plan on hitting the pool.

Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s both nights.

Extended Forecast

Monday looks drier during the day, but just like Sunday, rain chances will increase overnight, this time though, it will bring a cold front with it. Some stronger storms are possible, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for that. Temperatures will drop from the mid to upper 80s on Monday to the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday as rain chances continue.

After that, we head back into our daily summertime pattern of heat of the afternoon pop-up storms and temperatures heading back into the 80s to carry us through most of the first full week of summer.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.