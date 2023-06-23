Police asking for help ID’ing suspects in attempted grave robbery case

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook(Bell County Sheriff's Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find those involved in an attempted grave robbery case.

On Thursday night, deputies were called to the Gibson Cemetary off Highway 190 in Bell County.

When they arrived, they found a grave dug up and damage done to the vault and the coffin itself.

Police believe at least two people were involved in the case.

Once the investigation was complete, the deputies covered the grave back up and reset the headstone.

The department is asking anyone who might know anything to call Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174. All calls will be kept confidential.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
Brandon Moses, Angela Moore and Tracee Byrd all face charges from a string of DUI incidents...
Three facing DUI charges following separate incidents earlier this week in Whitley County

Latest News

As of May 2023, Magoffin County has an unemployment rate of 8.9%, which is .4% higher than last...
‘Build it and they’ll come’ Magoffin County looking at ways to address unemployment
USDA Funding - 11:00 p.m.
Mountain News at 11 - Magoffin Unemployment
The project will widen KY-15 between KY-30 and KY-1812, add a sidewalk path and improve gates...
Grant funding announced for Panbowl Lake Corridor Project