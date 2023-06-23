Pigeon Forge Titanic museum holds ceremony in honor of those killed in Titan submersible

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Titanic museum in Pigeon Forge held a ceremony to honor the five who died while aboard the Titan submersible during an expedition to the famous ship’s crash site Friday morning.

The five on the submersible, Hamish Harding, Paul-Henri Nargeole, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and Sulaiman Dawood, were announced dead Thursday by the US Coast Guard. Officials said that they died when the submersible imploded.

Previous Coverage: The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

The museum held a ceremony that included a “Titanic crew” salute from employees at the museum. Those who spoke referred to the five passengers as fellow “Titaniacs.”

Previous Coverage: East Tennessee man second in the world to visit Titanic wreck site

John Joslyn, the museum’s owner and the second person to ever take the dive to the Titanic wreck site, also spoke at the ceremony, both on the five passengers and the difficulties that come with a Titanic expedition.

“We might never know either and the bodies might never be recovered. But at this point, something failed is pretty simple as that and unfortunately lost by really good souls,” said Joslyn.

Joslyn said the journey to the Titanic is dark, long and cold, but once you reach the wreckage, the Titanic shines through the dark sea.

“Everybody’s in awe when they see that big bow out front here, and that’s exactly what it is like out there. Also, that bow is even twice the size of this one, if you can imagine that. And it comes out of the darkness, like a ghost and instantly there it is, and you’re in awe at that point,” said Joslyn.

He and his friends knew the dangers of traveling into the sea, but he said he believes exploration of all kinds will continue as people develop new ways to travel.

“I think adventurers will always continue to Titanic, just as we do trying Mount Everest, we will always look for that adventure at the top of the mountain or at the bottom of the sea,” Joselyn said.

When asked if he’d make the trip again, Joslyn said he would like to see Titanic one more time.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.