Oscar Tshiebwe signs two-way deal with Indiana Pacers

Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Austin Hicks
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After not hearing his name called in last night’s NBA Draft, former Kentucky Wildcat Oscar Tshiebwe did not have to wait long to find a home.

The UK center signed a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers, according to Shams Charnaia of The Athletic.

The fan-favorite center has averaged 16 points, 14 rebounds, and one block per game in his two seasons with the Wildcats. These stats helped Oscar to be named to two All-American teams in the 2021 and 2022 seasons respectively.

To go along with the All-American selections, Tshiebwe was also awarded the Naismith Award which is given to the best college basketball player in the country after his junior season where he averaged 17 points and 15 rebounds per game.

With Oscar signing his deal all four draft-eligible players from Kentucky have been drafted or signed to an NBA team.

