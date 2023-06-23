New director named at Kentucky Office of Rural Health in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the unexpected death of the former director back in March, officials with the University of Kentucky have named his successor.

On Friday, Matthew Coleman from Beattyville was announced as the new director of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) in Hazard.

In the role, Coleman will oversee a number of federally funded programs and a variety of other services geared toward veterans, emergency managers, rural health clinics and critical access hospitals.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt into his new role as a strong leader who possesses the education, knowledge and experience to bring leadership to the KORH and UK CERH as we strive to improve the health and well-being of the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Fran Feltner, Director of the UK Center of Excellence of Rural Health, which serves as the federally designated KORH, said in a news release.

Coleman has more than one decade of experience in both the healthcare and public education sectors and has worked for KORH since 2021.

He will officially start the job on July 1st.

