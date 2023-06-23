New director named at Kentucky Office of Rural Health in Hazard

Matthew Coleman, Director of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health Photo Courtesy: University of...
Matthew Coleman, Director of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health Photo Courtesy: University of Kentucky(University of Kentucky)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the unexpected death of the former director back in March, officials with the University of Kentucky have named his successor.

On Friday, Matthew Coleman from Beattyville was announced as the new director of the Kentucky Office of Rural Health (KORH) in Hazard.

In the role, Coleman will oversee a number of federally funded programs and a variety of other services geared toward veterans, emergency managers, rural health clinics and critical access hospitals.

“We are pleased to welcome Matt into his new role as a strong leader who possesses the education, knowledge and experience to bring leadership to the KORH and UK CERH as we strive to improve the health and well-being of the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Fran Feltner, Director of the UK Center of Excellence of Rural Health, which serves as the federally designated KORH, said in a news release.

Coleman has more than one decade of experience in both the healthcare and public education sectors and has worked for KORH since 2021.

He will officially start the job on July 1st.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
Brandon Moses, Angela Moore and Tracee Byrd all face charges from a string of DUI incidents...
Three facing DUI charges following separate incidents earlier this week in Whitley County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Red River Gorge Tourism
Guinness World Record attempt to shut down two busy EKY roads Sunday
Police lights generic
Two facing serious charges following separate incidents in Southern Kentucky
The project will widen KY-15 between KY-30 and KY-1812, add a sidewalk path and improve gates...
Grant funding announced for Panbowl Lake Corridor Project
Charles E. Hackwork, a founding member of the Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department, has died...
Founding member of Middle Creek Volunteer Fire Department dies