Morehead State head baseball coach leaves for Richmond job

Mik Aoki during Morehead State's win over the University of the Cumberlands in 2023.
Mik Aoki during Morehead State's win over the University of the Cumberlands in 2023.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By Armando Berry
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, K.Y. (WYMT) - Morehead State head baseball coach Mik Aoki resigned from his position Friday to take over as head coach at the University of Richmond.

Aoki is moving on to the University of Richmond after four seasons at Morehead State.

Aoki earned Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors after a 36-20 season in 2023, winning their first outright OVC regular season title since 1979. He led the Eagles to 92 wins during his time in Morehead.

According to a news release, Morehead State has already begun a nationwide search for its next head baseball coach.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A bear and her three cubs broke into a Connecticut home Tuesday.
Police: Homeowner calls 911 after mother bear, her 3 cubs break into house with son inside
Ongoing investigations led to charges of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin or opiates,...
Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force arrests 24 in weeklong “drug roundup”
Community holds vigil for woman who died suspiciously
Community holds vigil for woman who police say died under suspicious circumstances
A Pike County woman was arrested by Kentucky State Police on drug charges.
Pike County woman arrested by KSP on drug charges

Latest News

Kentucky picks up three-star TE commit
The Eastern Kentucky University Board of Regents voted in a special called meeting Friday...
EKU settles lawsuit over exit from Ohio Valley Conference
Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Chris Livingston goes No. 58 in the 2023 NBA draft
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Cason Wallace goes No. 10 in the 2023 NBA draft