Morehead State head baseball coach leaves for Richmond job

MOREHEAD, K.Y. (WYMT) - Morehead State head baseball coach Mik Aoki resigned from his position Friday to take over as head coach at the University of Richmond.

Aoki is moving on to the University of Richmond after four seasons at Morehead State.

Aoki earned Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year honors after a 36-20 season in 2023, winning their first outright OVC regular season title since 1979. He led the Eagles to 92 wins during his time in Morehead.

According to a news release, Morehead State has already begun a nationwide search for its next head baseball coach.

