Kentucky picks up three-star TE commit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three-star and class of 2024 prospect Willie Rodriguez committed to the University of Kentucky, he announced on Kentucky Sports Radio Friday morning.

The Tight End out of Covington Catholic picked the Wildcats over Virginia Tech, Purdue, Ole Miss, and others.

Rodriguez had 14 receptions for 295 yards and five touchdowns for the Colonels last season.

On KSR Radio Cov Catholic TE Willie Rodriguez picks KENTUCKY!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) June 23, 2023

