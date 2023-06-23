Jacob Toppin signs two-way deal with the New York Knicks

Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the...
Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin (0) drives against Providence forward Ed Croswell (5)during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Austin Hicks
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a successful senior season with the Wildcats, Jacob Toppin has signed a two-way deal with the New York Knicks, according to multiple reports.

Toppin spent his freshman season at Rhode Island before transferring to Kentucky to finish out his college career.

In his senior season with the Wildcats, he averaged 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game and was a key piece in Kentucky’s late-season push to make it to the NCAA Tournament.

Toppin joins his older brother Obi Toppin on the Knicks roster.

