Heavy rain threat takes a small break before storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a soggy first half-week to the summer season and while more showers and storms are on the horizon, it does look like we’ll get a brief break as we head into the weekend...but only briefly.

Tonight through the Weekend

We continue to see scattered showers roam the region as we head through tonight. We’re still waiting for this particular low pressure to work on out of the region before we see some semblance of drier weather work in. We’re back in the lower 60s for tonight.

Some showers linger into the early hours of Saturday, but we’ll slowly start to clear things out as we head into the afternoon hours. Filtered sunshine returns, as do highs near 80°. Lows overnight sneak back into the lower 60s.

The summer feel takes hold as we head into the day on Sunday. A warm front crossing the region will help bust highs up to a muggy mid 80s level as we watch more clouds work in. Those will keep us milder into Sunday night with lows in the middle to upper 60s. However, we’ll also be watching the potential for strong thunderstorms to develop out to our west and work on in during the overnight hours. Damaging winds, heavy rain, large hail, and isolated tornadoes look possible, especially the closer you are to Interstate 75.

Day 3 Severe Weather Risk valid for Sunday, June 25, 2023. Issued Friday morning, June 23, 2023 (WYMT First Alert Weather)

Early Next Week

Yet more thunderstorm activity works our way into the day on Monday as we watch the potential for another low pressure to drag a cold front through the region. As this cold front interacts with warm air like highs in the middle 80s, we could spark off a strong storm or two. Still plenty of time to watch it, but we’re here to give you the First Alert. Lows are back into the middle 60s after that.

Brief break as we head into Tuesday of next week and beyond as we see some sunshine and only spotty, garden-variety afternoon thunderstorm chances. We’ll stay a touch cooler with those highs back into the lower 80s. It does stay muggy though as we enter June’s home stretch. Overnight lows under partly cloudy skies fall back into the lower 60s.

