Guinness World Record attempt to shut down two busy EKY roads Sunday

Photo Courtesy: Red River Gorge Tourism
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two major roads in one Eastern Kentucky county will shut down this weekend as one group tries to make history.

Officials from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell WYMT KY 11 and KY 15 in Powell County will be shut down Sunday afternoon between Stanton and Clay City Sunday afternoon between 4 and 6 p.m.

The closing will be between mile points 16.3 and 18.3 as part of an effort to set a new Guinness World Record for the most Jeeps ever to take part in a parade. The current record is 2,490. Organizers with the Red River Gorge Tourism organization hope to have more than 2,500 in attendance.

You can find out more about the event here.

