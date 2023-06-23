Good Question: What powers, privileges and duties do Kentucky constables have?

Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wanted to know more about one of Kentucky’s elected law enforcement positions.
By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today’s Good Question comes from a viewer who wanted to know more about one of Kentucky’s elected law enforcement positions.

For today’s Good question, Pam asks, “What powers, privileges and duties do Kentucky constables have? Can they do traffic stops?”

The answer might depend on when they were elected. In Kentucky, constable is an elected office. They can serve court papers like child support documents, subpoenas, and evictions.

As for arrests and traffic stops, that will depend on their training and when they were first elected. A law passed last year requires new constables to undergo police training if they want to have the same powers as police.

House Bill 239 became law without the Governor’s signature in 2022.

“After January 1, 2023, no constable who is elected for the first time shall be granted the powers generally applicable to peace officers and police officers unless the individual has been certified and maintains his or her certification.”

The Kentucky Constable Association has filed a lawsuit challenging the law.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

