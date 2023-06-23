Emergency officials stress safety on the lake as summer officially gets underway

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky’s numerous lakes and waterways can be popular places during the summer months...but they can also be dangerous.

We have already seen accidents and drownings in the Commonwealth this year.

Lake Cumberland can get particularly busy this time of year. Many boats in the area can spell trouble, but emergency managers say the best advice is to pay attention and be prepared.

“What we are trying to push here with emergency management is take care of yourself, then your neighbor, then your community,” said Don Franklin with Pulaski County Emergency Management.

Being aware of what’s around you is important when out on the lake. Franklin says Lake Cumberland is a popular place and some areas can become very crowded.

He says congestion has become an issue and with people skiing or tubing all in the same area and boaters need to have spotters to help them navigate.

“All that is great. But someone needs to watch out for other boaters around them,” Franklin added. “Where they are going as well as anticipating what another boater may do, that may or may not be be paying attention.”

Emergency managers also tell boaters to be aware of smaller fisherman’s boards around corners or pulling out from coves that they may not be expecting.

Swimmers are encouraged to wear life jackets whether or not they are proficient at swimming since one will keep you above water if you get into trouble.

