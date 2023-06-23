Chris Livingston goes No. 58 in the 2023 NBA draft

Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
Kentucky's Chris Livingston (24) dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 12:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, NY. (WYMT) - Chris Livingston was selected No. 58 to the Milwaukee Bucks in this years NBA draft on Friday.

The UK forward played in 34 games, starting in 26 of them.

Livingston averaged 6.3 PPG and 4.2 RPG for the Cats.

The Kentucky forward will join the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

The Bucks finished 58-24, a NBA best, finishing the season with a first round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

