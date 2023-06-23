Cason Wallace goes No. 10 in the 2023 NBA draft

BROOKLYN, NY. (WYMT) - Cason Wallace was selected No. 10 to the Dallas Mavericks in this years NBA draft on Thursday.

The Kentucky All-SEC freshman team member had a great season with the Cats, averaging 11.7 PPG, 4.3 APG, 3.7 RPG and 2 SPG.

Wallace also shot the ball very well, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three.

The UK guard was later traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder along with Forward Davis Bertans for the OKCs No. 12 pick Dereck Lively II.

Wallace will join the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey.

The Thunder finished last season 40-42 losing in the play-in games.

