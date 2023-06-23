‘Build it and they’ll come’ Magoffin County looking at ways to address unemployment

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Magoffin County is custom to leading the state in unemployment and this year is no different after a news release from the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.

As of May 2023, Magoffin County has an unemployment rate of 8.9%, which is .4% higher than last month.

Judge executive, Matthew Wireman said leading the state in unemployment is nothing new.

“Magoffin County, historically, has been the highest rate of unemployment in this state for 20 years or longer,” Wireman said.

Despite historic trends, Wireman says that does not lessen the sense of urgency to bring in more jobs.

“As far as a sense of urgency, it’s a key indicator that we need our economy to grow and that we’re in an impoverished area and that we need industry,” Wireman said. “We need jobs here.”

Some ways in which they are creating job opportunities is by completing the Gifford Industrial Park.

However, Wireman says the biggest area that can create job opportunities is by increasing tourism attractions.

“It’s tough to live here, you have to want to live here,” Wireman said. “We are seeing our children leave because there is nothing here for them.”

Examples of increasing tourism is through the First Frontier Appalachian Trail System which Wireman says will help bring in more people.

“They say in the Field of Dreams ‘Build it and they’ll come’...” Wireman said “and I truly believe that.”

The county is able to receive federal assistance as well thanks to the federal government designating them as an energy community.

This designation allows Magoffin County to apply for grants which serves as a way to meet required matches in funding.

Wireman says they plan to apply for anything and everything they can in order to bring money in to help create jobs.

