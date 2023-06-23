Annual event being held this weekend in honor of Trinity Gay

The Lexington Stryders track club will host the sixth annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic this weekend.
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Stryders track club will host the sixth annual Trinity Gay Memorial Classic this weekend.

Trinity Gay, the daughter of two-time Olympian Tyson Gay, was shot and killed in Lexington back in 2016.

Event organizer Laneshia Conner says she went to high school with Trinity’s father and saw the same star budding within his daughter.

“She was making her own records,” Conner said. I think she was challenging her dad, like ‘I’m going to do what you would do!’”

However, that all changed one night in October 2016 when her life was cut short by gun violence.

“This was someone that was tracking for some success, and then it’s just gone -- that quick,” said Conner.

Since then, they’ve carried on her legacy through the sport she loved.

This year, Tyson will be on hand to see the races go off. Conner knows this could be a painful reminder of the past for him, but she feels that this could encourage Lexington’s youth to stay out of bad situations and find outlets or activities they love, just as Trinity did.

“I think when you feel like you’re a part of something, you develop responsibility and you start feeling accountable. I think that’s a good deterrent for bad decision-making,” said Conner. “And I think it’s inspiring for the kids to see that he went to school just like you and he had this talent, and he cultivated it.”

Special events include a race with Fayette County sheriff’s deputies and a unity lap around the track for all in attendance.

It all kicks off at 10 Saturday morning at Transy’s athletic complex.

